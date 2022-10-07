Business

FCMB celebrates happy customers, peerless service, talents

By ensuring the right blend of technology and people, First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) is creating a feeling of happiness and satisfaction for its customers across all service touchpoints as the world celebrates 2022 Customer Service Week themed, “Celebrate Service.” Between January and August 2022, about 95 per cent of customers that reached out to the bank got prompt attention, with most of their issues instantly resolved, accounting for a favourable Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 55 per cent. Mrs Yemisi Edun, Managing Director of the bank, said: “Deftly combining tech with the human touch has helped us gain trust through excellent service experience and extraordinary customer journeys. “Our customers provide positive feedback and are happy with every interaction.

So, we celebrate our customers and people who serve and support them during this year’s Customer Service Week from October 3 to 7.” Senior Vice President and Divisional Head, Corporate Services & Service Management, FCMB, Ms Felicia Obozuwa, said; “We have lined up fun-filled activities to celebrate and reward customers and employees during this year’s Customer Service Week. For customers, we will introduce a transactionfree day on the wave-making FCMB Mobile App, give movie tickets and airtime and run a scavenger hunt on the FCMB Flexx zone, where winners will receive exciting gifts.”

She added that this year’s Customer Service Week would be a week-long celebration of talent, creativity, and camaraderie across the bank. A hybrid (physical and virtual) party for employees of the bank will hold on October 7, and the highlight will be the much anticipated “FCMB’s Got Talent” competition, which provides a robust platform for employees to showcase their talents, and creativity and smile home with exciting gifts. Other customer-focused celebratory initiatives of the Bank are visits to top customers to present them with thank you mementoes and get their feedback on how to continue to delight them. FCMB will also celebrate young customers by delivering gifts to those who operate kiddies accounts whose birthdays fall within the week of October 3 to 7.

The annual Customer Service Week celebration started 38 years ago as a period set aside to recognize and appreciate the job done by people in service organisations. It emphasises the importance of customer service in running successful businesses and employees’ role(s) in achieving this. First City Monument Bank is a purpose beyond profit commercial banking institution. We are part of FCMB Group Plc, a financial services holding company building and driving an ecosystem that fosters inclusive and sustainable growth in the communities we serve, primarily in Africa, its diaspora and the United Kingdom.

 

