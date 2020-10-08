FCMB founder, Balogun donates National Paediatrics Centre to UI, UCH

The Founder of FCMB Group, Otunba (Dr.) Olasubomi Balogun, CON, has officially made a final donation of his Otunba Tunwase National Pediatrics Centre (OTNPC), located at Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, to the University of Ibadan (UI), its College of Medicine and the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State.

The official handover was pronounced in Lagos at a ceremony last weekend, where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at facilitating a smooth daily running of the medical facility, was signed by the beneficiary institutions.

The new MoU, which clearly spells-out that the clinical and medical services, and the daily operation of the medical facility, would be handled by the UCH, was signed after a meeting between all concerned parties including the philanthropist himself, Otunba Balogun, the Group Chief Executive of FCMB Group Plc, Mr Ladi Balogun, who is the Chairman of the Board of Otunba Tunwase National Pediatrics Centre, the Management of the University of Ibadan and its College of Medicine, led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka as well as the Management of the University College Hospital (UCH), led by its Chief Medical Director, Professor Abiodun Otegbayo. Speaking on why he donated the centre in the first place, Otunba Balogun, who is also the Olori Omo-Oba Akile Ijebu said he was inspired to provide for Nigeria a prototype of the great OR MOND Street Hospital in London, which is talked about everywhere in the world.

The facility is today worth N5 billion in market value to UI, and going by the MoU, the university would bring the UCH to manage it. Until recently, it was discovered there were some administrative frictions between the beneficiary institutions, which now necessitated, a formal signing of an MoU. Addressing journalists on the lingering management challenge prior to the new MoU, after the signing, the Vice Chancellor, UI, Professor Idowu Olayinka said, “there was no crises but a mere administrative discrepancy arising from the previously signed MoU.

As you are aware, Otunba Balogun donated the Otunba Tunwase National Pediatrics Centre at Ijebu Ode to the University of Ibadan, a few years ago, almost 10 years ago. We have had some structural problems as to how to provide clinical services and other medical services to the inhabitants.”

