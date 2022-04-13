Business

FCMB Group revenue hits N212bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

FCMB Group Plc has sustained impressive performance across several key areas despite the challenges of the business environment. As a result, it declared a higher dividend of 20 kobo per share to shareholders compared to 15 kobo per share in 2020. The result across market fundamentals shows an increased gross revenue to N212billion, representing a seven per cent growth compared to N198.4 billion in 2020. Also, a profit before tax of N22.7 billion from N21.9 billion the prior year while profit after tax also rose by seven per cent to N20.9 billion.

The financial results also showed enhanced customers confidence in FCMB, as deposits increased by 24 per cent to N1.6 trillion from N1.3 trillion in the previous year. Loans and advances grew by 29 per cent to N1.1 trillion at the end of December 2021, as against N822.8 billion the previous year.

In addition, the total assets of the Group rose by 21 per cent toN2.5 trillion. FCMB Group’s Assets Under Management (AUM) also sustained its growth trajectory, rising to N525.8 billion in 2021, up by six per cent from N495.2 billion in 2020. Net interest income grew marginally by 0.2 per cent Year-on-Year to N90.9 billion for full-year 2021 from N90.7 billion for the full year 2020. Non-interest income increased to N43.1billion last year, representing 17 per cent growth, as against N36.8 billion prior year. This was due to an increase in electronic fees and commissions from digital channels.

Trading Income also surged by 32 per cent year-on-year resulting from higher volumes of fixed income instrument trades. The capital adequacy ratio remained stable at 16.2 per cent for the retail and commercial banking subsidiary of the Group (that is, First City Monument Bank), while the liquidity ratio of the bank stood at 34.8 per cent as of the end of the financial year 2021, indicating that the financial institution is in a very healthy position. FCMB also acquired an additional 1.1 million customers in 2021, increasing its total customer base to 9.4 million from 8.3 million in 2020.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Broadening economy as antidote to halting poverty

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

bilWorld poverty clock, a data on world’s poverty, signposts Nigeria as having half of her population living in extreme poverty. ABDULWAHAB ISA, in this report, reviews the report against anti–poverty policies of government Poverty is the biggest headache unsettling Nigeria. A hugely populated country by land mass and population size, Nigeria is classified as a […]
Business

Importers lament loss of N2trn goods at land borders

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

After losing N2 trillion goods at the closed land borders, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which is coordinating the border closure exercise, has approved the release of goods stuck at Seme Border.   It was learnt that some of the goods, which are perishable, had decayed, having stayed for a long time […]
Business

DisCo to customers: Be vigilant during festive period

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has advised customers to be more careful before, during and after Christmas and New Year celebrations.   EEDC said activities of vandals were increasing daily, urging customers to be wary of people, who engage in untoward practices as the year rolls to an end.   In a statement, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica