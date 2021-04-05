Business

FCMB Group’s profit rises to N22bn amid COVID-19

Despite challenges posed by COVID-19, FCMB Group Plc remained resilient and improved significantly on market fundamentals in 2020, as the gross revenue increased to N199.4 billion, a 10 per cent increase from N181.3 billion achieved in 2019.

 

The positive performance also manifested in profit before tax, which rose to N22 billion as against N20.1 billion for the same period prior year.

 

Following this, the leading financial services group has declared a dividend of 15k kobo per share to shareholders compared to14 kobo per share in 2019. FCMB Group, which is a holding company divided along three business groups; Commercial and Retail Banking (First City Monument Bank Limited, Credit Direct Limited, FCMB (UK) Limited and FCMB Microfinance Bank Limited); Corporate & Investment Banking (The Corporate Banking Division of the Bank,

 

FCMB Capital Markets Limited and CSL Stockbrokers Limited) and Investment Management (FCMB Pensions Limited, FCMB Asset Management Limited and FCMB Trustees Limited), also reported appreciable growth in other key operating areas.

 

The financial results showed enhanced customer confidence in FCMB, as deposits grew by 33 per cent to N1.3trillion from N943.1billion in the previous year. Loans and advances surged by 15 per cent to N822.8 billion as at December 2020.

 

Also, the total assets of the group increased by 23 per cent to N2.06 trillion last year. Moreover, FCMB Group’s net interest income rose by 20 per cent to N90.8 billion for the full year 2020 from N76.0 billion in 2019. Non-interest income equally increased to N37.8 billion, representing a nine per cent growth, as against N34.8 billion prior year.

 

The Group’s Assets Under Management (AUM) also sustained its growth trajectory by rising to N495.2 billion for the year ended December 2020, up by 23 per cent. Similarly, capital adequacy ratio remained stable at 17.7 per cent for the retail and commercial banking subsidiary of the Group (that is, First City Monument Bank, which has a customer base of almost eight million).

 

The capital adequacy ratio of 17.7 per cent is above the benchmark set by the Central Bank of Nigeria for deposit money banks in the country.

