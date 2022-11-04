Business

FCMB MD, Edun, bags Chartered Institute of Bankers’ Fellowship

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the banking industry and the Nigerian economy for over 20 years, the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mrs. Yemisi Edun, has been conferred with the prestigious Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The Fellowship award is the highest cadre of membership of the Institute conferred on deserving individuals as a symbol of lifetime achievement and success. The fellowship award took place during this year’s investiture programme of the Institute, held in Lagos on October 29, 2022. According to the CIBN, the conferment of the Fellowship award on Mrs. Edun “is an acknowledgement of her roles and invaluable contributions to the Institute, the banking industry and the Nigerian economy at large as the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), an Honorary Senior Member of the Institute, Body of Bank CEOs, an active supporter and promoter of the Institute’s programmes, among others.” Mrs. Edun holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Osun State and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

With considerable experience in Finance, Taxation, Audit and Internal Control, she is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a CFA® Charter holder, and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. The business leader is also an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A; and a Certified Information Systems Auditor. She began her career with Akintola Williams Deloitte (a member firm of Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu) in 1987, primarily focusing on Corporate Finance activities. She was also involved in the audit of Banks and Other Financial Institutions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Great Nigeria Insurance reinforces for 2022 operations

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, a composite underwriting firm licensed to underwrite both life and non-life insurance businesses with over 60 years’ experience in the Nigerian insurance industry, has reiterated its unflinching commitment to sustainable initiatives geared at ensuring greater performance and profitability during the current year. At the annual thanksgiving and praise offering at the […]
Business

Asia gambling hub shuts casinos amid Covid outbreak

Posted on Author Reporter

  Macau closed all its casinos for the first time in more than two years on Monday after a coronavirus outbreak in the world’s biggest gambling hub. Authorities have ordered non-essential businesses, which includes over 30 casinos, to shut for a week, reports the BBC. The city has recorded 1,526 Covid cases since the middle […]
Business

IATA: 88% travellers shun air over quarantine

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

●Africa remains on lockdown despite border-opening   BACK SEAT Government’s priority is to protect their citizens as quarantine destroys livelihoods     Despite borders being reopened, Nigeria, Africa and many parts of Middle East remain effectively on lockdown just as 35 countries in Africa and Middle East have governmentimposed quarantine measures in place, according to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica