FCMB MD, Edun, bags Chartered Institute of Bankers’ Fellowship

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the banking industry and the Nigerian economy for over 20 years, the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mrs. Yemisi Edun, has been conferred with the prestigious Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The Fellowship award is the highest cadre of membership of the Institute conferred on deserving individuals as a symbol of lifetime achievement and success. The fellowship award took place during this year’s investiture programme of the Institute, held in Lagos on October 29, 2022. According to the CIBN, the conferment of the Fellowship award on Mrs. Edun “is an acknowledgement of her roles and invaluable contributions to the Institute, the banking industry and the Nigerian economy at large as the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), an Honorary Senior Member of the Institute, Body of Bank CEOs, an active supporter and promoter of the Institute’s programmes, among others.” Mrs. Edun holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Osun State and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

With considerable experience in Finance, Taxation, Audit and Internal Control, she is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a CFA® Charter holder, and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. The business leader is also an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A; and a Certified Information Systems Auditor. She began her career with Akintola Williams Deloitte (a member firm of Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu) in 1987, primarily focusing on Corporate Finance activities. She was also involved in the audit of Banks and Other Financial Institutions.

