FCMB: More naira devaluation’ll boost profits

A widening gap between the spot and forward rates of the naira signals further devaluation of the currency, Acting Managing Director for FCMB Group Plc, Yemisi Edun, said at an investor call yesterday, according to a Bloomberg report. She disclosed that the bank was projecting a boost in profits due to a weaker naira in 2021 as it did in the previous year when foreign currency earnings rose more than two-fold to N10 billion from N3.5 billion. “The gap between the spot and forward rate in the market also supports this foreign-exchange gain,” Edun said. Nigeria devalued the naira twice last year in response to demand pressure after a crash in the crude price triggered by the coronavirus pandemic hampered revenue from oil, which accounts for about 90 per cent of foreign currency earnings. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may devalue the currency again in the short term to meet the conditions for international financing, Goldman Sachs said in a report Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...