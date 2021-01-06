Business

FCMB names Yemisi Edun new MD

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has named a new managing Director following stepping aside of embattled Adam Nuhu.
The new chief executive of the bank is Yemisi Edun.
Yemisi Edun holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.
She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a CFA® Charter holder. She is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers; an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A; and a Certified Information Systems Auditor.
She began her career with Akintola Williams Deloitte (member firm of Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu) in 1987, with main focus in Corporate Finance activities. She was also involved in audit of Banks and Other Financial Institutions. She joined FCMB in year 2000 as Divisional Head of Internal Audit and Control before assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Bank and now as CEO

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Stanbic IBTC pledges continued support for host communities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has reiterated its commitment towards creating a positive impact within its host communities through its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives.   The lender recently touched the lives of people in various communities where it operates through the donation of household and skill acquisition items, as […]
Business

MTN, uduX partner on music content

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

MTN Nigeria has announced a new partnership with uduX, Nigeria’s first domestically launched music streaming service, which offers users access to high-quality audio and HD music videos. The partnership will see MTN subscribers gain access to discounted data bundles for accessing content and streaming unlimited music on the uduX app. Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, […]
Business

Group seeks transparency in COVID-19 fund disbursement

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the unending threat posed by Coronavirus to individuals and the economy, a civil society organization, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (TI-Nigeria), has called on the Federal Government to ensure transparent disbursement of funds collected to tackle the pandemic. In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the CSO said since the outbreak started so […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica