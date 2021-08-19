Business

FCMB offers N3bn credit line to waste managers

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has extended a N3 billion credit line to the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) to improve waste management in Lagos State. The credit line, facilitated by Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), will boost the working capital of private sector participants (PSPs) in waste collection, aggregation and recycling. It will empower them to purchase modern equipment such as trucks and upskill their human resources for smooth and efficient waste management. Commenting on the initiative, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, Managing Director, First City Monument Bank, said: “We are excited to provide loans to AWAMN members, with the support of LAWMA, to upscale their operations in order to safeguard the Lagos environment. FCMB recognises that a cleaner and more sustainable environment is key to building a better world for present and future generations.”

