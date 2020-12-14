FCMB opens Ipaja, Lagos cash centre

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has taken its excellent banking services to the doorsteps of residents and businesses in Ipaja, a suburb in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

This follows the opening of an ultra-modern cash centre of the bank, strategically located at 147, New Ipaja Road, Akinogun Bus Stop, Ipaja, Lagos.

A statement made available to New Telegraph said the location of the branch took into consideration the convenience of residents and businesses in Ipaja and environs, including the popular Iyana Ipaja, Egbeda and Abesan areas.

It noted that the development was in line with the commitment of FCMB to bring financial services closer to the populace in order to promote financial inclusion.

The cash centre, which commenced operations on December 7, 2020, is powered by solar energy. Apart from the team of highly experienced staff deployed to the Centre, it is also equipped with top class traditional anddigital banking infrastructure, including Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), that ensures convenient and secured finan

2020cial transactions for customers in a relaxed and tranquil environment.

Speaking on the opening of the FCMB Cash Centre, the Managing Director, Mr. Adam Nuru, reaffirmed the commitment of the bank to grow its network to meet the individual and business aspirations of its ever-increasingcustomer base across segments.

According to him, “we consider our presence at Ipaja as another veritable opportunity to further cement our relationship with Lagos and in turn, drive development in this part of the state. Ipaja is one of the most strategic and populated parts of Lagos.

“As an inclusive lender, we recognise that the only way we can succeed is when we engage and support our customers to succeed. We are committed to scale our operations, build the requisite capabilities and deploy the best ways to simplify banking for our array of customers to fulfil their personal and business aspirations.’’

Like this: Like Loading...