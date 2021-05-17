FCMB picks director

FCMB Group Plc has appointed Ms. Muibat I. Ijaiya to its board as an independent non-executive director.

The bank said in a statement that her appointment had been approved Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Ijaiya obtained a degree in mathematics and education from the University of Surrey and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Manchester.

She has 19 years of consulting and advisory experience across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. Ijaiya is a strategy development and execution expert focused on measurable transformation and impact.

She is a partner at strategy management partners, a professional services organisation focused on helping private and public organisations around the world to clarify, develop, align and execute their strategies.

Ijaiya was a director with Palladium Group Inc (United Kingdom & Middle East) and previously worked directly with Drs. Kaplan & Norton, the co-creators of the Strategy Focused Organisation and Balanced Scorecard concepts

Like this: Like Loading...