FCMB restates commitment to sustainable environment

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has reassured that it will continue to champion, execute and support initiatives that would enhance the ecosystem, as well as tackle some of the adverse effects of climate change and other challenges facing the environment.

According to the bank, this is in recognition of the fact that a cleaner and more sustainable environment is key to building a better world for present and future generations. FCMB gave the assurance in a statement to commemorate this year’s World Environment Day (WED), which held on June 5, 2021, under the theme, “Ecosystem Restoration.” Through the years, FCMB, under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) philosophy, has maintained active participation in the WED.

The institution does this by organising and hosting various educative programmes, in partnership with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation and other stakeholders. For this year’s edition, the bank mobilised staff, hundreds of students and young Nigerians nationwide to plant trees in the six geopolitical zones of the country, as part of its “Go Green” initiative. The tree planting exercise, which also forms part of the Bank’s Employee Volunteering Scheme, would go a long way towards restoring the balance of the ecosystem and improving the environment.

