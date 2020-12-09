FCMB targets N44.48bn gross earnings in Q1’21

Sterling Bank Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N44.476 billion gross earnings for the First quarter of 2021. In its Q1’20 earnings forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank also projected to rake in N35.858 billion in interest income. Its projection for profit before tax stood at N4.212 billion and N3.531 billion for profit after tax during the stipulated period. FCMB’s Q3 PBT was up 20 per cent y/y to N4.8 billion.

The earnings growth was driven by pre-provision profit growth of nine per cent y/y and a seven per cent y/y reduction in opex. These positives overshadowed a 138 per cent y/y increase in impairments for credit losses, according to analysts at FBNQuest. In terms of revenue, funding income grew 30 per cent thanks to the low interest rate environment which drove a reduction in funding cost, and a y/y expansion in earning on risk assets. In contrast, non-interest income declined by 22 per cent y/y because of a 58 per cent y/y reduction in other income. PAT came in at N361m (-N1.0bn in ‘Q3 2019). Shareholders of FCMB Group Plc had approved the payment of a cash dividend of 14 kobo per ordinary share, which translates to N2.77 billion, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The shareholders, who gave the endorsement at the 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Group in Lagos, also applauded the financial institution for its resilience, dynamism and impressive performance recorded last year despite the challenging operating environment. The AGM was held by proxy, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, and streamed live via www.fcmb.com/AGM to shareholders of the financial institution who were unable to physically attend due to the lockdown imposed by the Government.

