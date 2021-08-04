FCMB to uplift women entrepreneurs with $50m AfDB loan

Women empowered businesses and local enterprises involved in agribusiness, manufacturing, health care and renewable energy will have access to long term funding from First City Monument Bank (FCMB), courtesy of a $50 million credit facility from the African Development Bank (AfDB). The $50 million credit line will narrow the lending gap to underserved segments and complement FCMB’s lending efforts and operations in the Nigerian market.

AfDB will disburse the funds to FCMB before the end of this year. Mrs. Yemisi Edun, Managing Director, FCMB, thanked the African Development Bank for having confidence in the bank, saying the credit line would help it increase lending to high impact sectors of the Nigerian economy.

She said: “The $50 million credit line will increase access to finance for women empowered businesses and enterprises involved in agribusiness, manufacturing, renewable energy and healthcare, enabling them to build back better post-COVID. “We are delighted that a minimum of 30 per cent of the funds will go specifically to women empowered businesses, which would, in turn, contribute to stimulating gender equality and empowerment.

Like this: Like Loading...