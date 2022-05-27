FCMB unveils auto loan to ease vehicle purchase

To encourage and simplify vehicle ownership for personal use by millions of Nigerians, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) now offers auto loans of up to N30 million at a reduced interest rate. The FCMB auto loan supports acquiring brand new and preowned vehicles (popularly known as Tokunbo), with N500,000 as the minimum loan amount that a customer can access for a repayment duration of up to five years. This affirms FCMB’s commitment to improving the social well-being of individuals and enhancing access to credit for higher standard of living for families. Commenting on the unique value proposition, Divisional Head, Personal Banking, FCMB, Mr Shamsideen Fashola, said: “Vehicle ownership is one of the most exciting moments in a person’s life. Yet, many people struggle to save up for a long time to make this dream come true.

“To bridge this gap, we created a value proposition that is flexible, convenient and empowers individuals, families and businesses to achieve the dream of vehicle ownership. “Nigerians can now finance their dream vehicle with an auto loan from FCMB at a low-interest rate with monthly or yearly payment options depending on their income.

“We, therefore, urge the populace, including but not limited to salaried individuals, to take advantage of this opportunity to fulfil their vehicle ownership dream.” FCMB Auto Loan empowers qualified Nigerians to part-finance the purchase of brand-new and pre-owned vehicles, while spreading the repayment between one and five years. The loan, which is dependent on the type of vehicle to be purchased, is open to salaried individuals and self-employed Nigerians.

