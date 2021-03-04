Business

FCMB unveils paperless, cardless transactions

Customers of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) can now seamlessly carry out an array of transactions with just their fingerprints and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs). This followed the introduction of paperless transactions within the bank’s over 200 branches in Nigeria. With this innovation, customers no longer require deposit slips, withdrawal booklets, or cheque books to carry out over-thecounter transactions.

In addition, FCMB customers now have the opportunity to enjoy cardless banking experience by just using their fingerprints to withdraw and deposit cash at 575 select biometric Automated Teller Machine (ATM) points of the Bank spread across the country and via biometric Point of Sales (PoS) terminals available within the bank’s branches.

The 575 biometric ATMs of FCMB can be used by customers for intra and interbank transfers as well as change of PIN and data update. The simple, convenient and secure cardless services are available for use when customers do not wish to go out with their debit cards or these are inaccessible due to loss or damage.

In a statement, FCMB explained that to withdraw cash with fingerprint via its biometric ATMs, customers are required to visit any of the 575 select ATMs, and initiate the cardless menu. This is followed by selecting the fingerprint withdrawal option, then precisely indicating the 10-digit NUBAN account number. The customer should then place his or her right thumb on the fingerprint scanner for 7 seconds, press “proceed”, input the amount to withdraw then take the cash.

