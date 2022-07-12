FCSC To MDAs: Emulate State House in staff rewards, recognition

The Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Dr Tukur Bello Ingawa, has commended the management of State House for reviving the culture of rewards and recognition for deserving civil servants, who have distinguished themselves in public service.

The Chairman gave the commendation at the weekend at the send-off ceremony organised in honour of Dr Mary Ogbe, former staff of State House Clinic and current Permanent Secretary, FCSC, Dr Augustine Ogah-Omale, a retired Chief Medical Officer in the Clinic and Matron Igwemoh Arit Cosmos-Omokhogie, retired Head of Nursing.

According to the Director of Information of the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, Ingawa, who expressed concern that the culture of recognising well deserving staff had taken a back seat, urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to emulate State House in resuscitating the practice of appreciating best skills and abilities in the Service.

He said: “It is an old tradition in the public and civil service that people that have moved to other endeavours need to be recognized and encouraged.”

