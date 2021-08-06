News

FCT, 12 states get new Commissioners of Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of efforts at repositioning the Force for greater efficiency, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of new Commissioners of Police (CPs) to 13 State Commands.
Apart from repositioning the Force, the posting is also aimed at stabilising the internal security order, while scaling up the fight against crimes and criminality in the country.
The affected State Commands, according to a statement, Friday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, are: Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas; Kwara State Command, CP Emienbo Tuesday Assayamo; Nasarawa State Command, CP Soyemi Musbau Adesina; Taraba State Command, CP Abimbola Shokoya; Benue State Command, CP Akingbola Olatunji; and FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday.
Other Commands and their new CPs are: Kogi State Command CP Arungwa Nwazue Udo; Kaduna State Command, CP Abdullahi Mudashiru; Jigawa State Command, CP Aliyu Sale Tafida; Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal; Cross River State Command, CP Alhassan Aminu; Bayelsa State Command, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng and Kebbi State Command, CP Musa Baba.
Also affected, according to the statement, are: CP Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, a former Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, who is now the CP Anti-Fraud Unit FCID, Abuja; CP Sikiru Akande, a former CP in Cross River State who is now redeployed to the Department of ICT as the CP ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja.
Similarly, CP Bankole Lanre Sikiru is deployed as the CP INTERPOL, FCID Lagos; and CP Augustine Arop is now posted as the Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College Jos.
According to Mba: “The IGP, while charging the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them, has assured citizens of sustained efforts by the Force in stabilizing security in the country.
“He enjoined citizens in the affected states to cooperate with their new Commissioners of Police for efficient service delivery.”

Our Reporters

