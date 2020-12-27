FCT: 22 COVID-19 patients in critical condition, surviving with oxygen 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic ravages across the country, 22 out of 86 patients currently receiving treatment at various isolation centres within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are said to be very critical and only surviving through oxygen at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

This was even as frontline workers at the Thisday Dome Isolation Centre have continued to groan over the non-payment of their allowances for four months.

Confirming the critical condition of the patients, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Adesola Olusade, who toured the centres over the weekend, noted that apart from the 22 patients on oxygen, the reports about the places were impressive.

Olusade said that while non critical cases are being managed at home, 86 patients were receiving treatment at both the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) and the Thisday Dome Centres respectively, with zero case at the Idu Centre.

The Permanent Secretary explained that touring the isolation centres became necessary to ensure that they are adequately operational, in view of the resurgence of the pandemic in the nation’s capital, with evidence of being deadlier.

While he confirmed that FCT Administration was paying attention to the complaints of non-payment of allowances by frontline workers at Thisday Dome, he noted that the centre was just recently transferred from the Federal Ministry of Health to FCT.

