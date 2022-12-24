FCT, 6 other police commands get new CPs

… as NAF decorates 26 newly promoted AVMs, 25 Air Commodores

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has posted seven Commissioners of Police (CPs) to various commands and formations across the country. Among those posted to new commands are former Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, who takes charge of Border Patrol Force as well as CP Sadiq Abubakar, who assumed duty as CP in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has also decorated 26 newly promoted Air Vice Marshals and 25 Air Commodores, urging them to justify their elevations to the service of the country.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, on Friday in Abuja said that the event was a crowning glory of dedication, diligence, and loyalty to service to the country and by extension the service. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The posting is predicated on the recent completion of the Senior Executive Course 44 at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) wherein senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force featured prominently.”

“The Inspector-General of Police has charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation, and safety. He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to the new Police helmsmen to enable them perform optimally on their mandate. The CAS reminded the newly promoted Air Force officers that their new ranks would place demands of greater responsibilities upon them, particularly with regards to their contributions to improving NAF operational capabilities in furtherance of nation building and national security.

“This is moreso, as we continue to face current and emerging security challenges associated with an increasing volatile and complex security environment where the very best of human resources is required. “This situation underscored the need for all to be highly proficient in the conduct of your daily routines to provide clear and visionary leadership to your subordinates.”

