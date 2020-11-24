FCT: AfDB initiates projects to end Herdsman, farmers clashes

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

There were indications on Tuesday that the African Development Bank (AfDB) had initiated projects to end consistent violent clashes between herdsmen and farmers within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This disclosure was made by FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, when she flagged off the sensitisation campaign and the distribution of supplementary feeds to pastoralists and farmers in the four grazing reserves located in Abuja.

The Minister noted that AfDB was working with the FCT administration to establish a model Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) on livestock production.

New Telegraph confirmed that such project was part of measures to reduce indiscriminate grazing which encourages clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

She said: “Plans are underway, with the support of the African Development Bank (AfDB), to establish a model Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) on livestock production, in the FCT.

“The SAPZ would grant the administration the wherewithal to bring to an end the indiscriminate grazing of animals in the Federal Capital City.”

Earlier in his remarks, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, said the FCT Administration had to take proactive measures to forestall conflict between the two critical stakeholders in agriculture sector.

Like this: Like Loading...