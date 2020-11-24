News

FCT: AfDB initiates projects to end Herdsman, farmers clashes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Caleb Onwe, Abuja 

There were indications on Tuesday that the African Development Bank (AfDB) had initiated projects  to end consistent violent clashes between herdsmen and farmers within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
This disclosure was made by FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, when she flagged off the sensitisation campaign and the distribution of supplementary feeds to pastoralists and farmers in the four grazing reserves located in Abuja. 
The Minister noted that AfDB was working with the FCT administration to establish a model Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) on livestock production.
New Telegraph confirmed that such project was part of measures to reduce indiscriminate grazing which encourages clashes between herdsmen and farmers. 
She said: “Plans are underway, with the support of the African Development Bank (AfDB), to establish a model Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) on livestock production, in the FCT.
“The SAPZ would grant the administration the wherewithal to bring to an end the indiscriminate grazing of animals in the Federal Capital City.”
Earlier in his remarks, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, said the FCT Administration had to take proactive measures to forestall conflict between the two critical stakeholders in agriculture sector. 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun NURTW crisis: New exco takes over union’s secretariat

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The new executive members of the Ogun State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) yesterday took over the union’s secretariat after it being sealed for three months by the state’s Police Command. The union had been enmeshed in crisis since December last year over a leadership tussle, resulting in the closure […]
News

US election results: Trump plays golf as Bush adds to pressure on him to quit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump has returned to the golf course as pressure mounts on the president to accept defeat in the election. Trump was seen leaving the White House on Sunday to head out for a round at his course in Sterling, Virginia, having reiterated his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in a series of posts on […]
News

Gbajabiamila commissions COVID-19 testing centre at N/Assembly

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Caleb Onwe,

…as FCT takes coronavirus battle to Area Councils The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday commissioned a COVID-19 testing centre at the National Assembly. Gbajabiamila said the idea behind having a COVID-19 testing centre within the National Assembly is for the over 4,000 people working in the federal legislature to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: