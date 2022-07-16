FCT Baptist Conference: Muslim- Muslim Ticket goes against Nigeria’s secular character

As reactions continues to trail the Muslim – Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Federal Capital Conference of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), has expressed grave disappointment over the development, noting that it goes against the heterogeneous nature of Nigeria.

In a press statement by the President of the Conference, Revd (Dr) Dogara Raphael Gwana, said; ‘‘As a Conference, we unequivocally condemn the action of presenting to Nigerians a presidential ticket with a single religious confession, considering the heterogeneous nature of the present- day Nigeria.

‘‘The FCT Baptist Conference joins other well-meaning Nigerians especially the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to state in clear terms that this action is most unfair and unjust. It is not in keeping with the principles of fair play and equal representation. ‘‘We have heard several people trying so hard to justify this anomaly, but the reality on ground says otherwise. For instance, we heard the governor of Kaduna state making statements and citing the fact that he did same in Kaduna. What he has failed to state is how that action had helped in uniting the state.

We live in Nigeria and we know that there is no state in Nigeria that is as polarised as Kaduna.’’ It therefore, urged all Nigerians to exercise their voting rights wisely, saying; ‘‘We call on all citizen living in the country to do whatever it takes to get their voters cards in order to be able to participate in the coming general elections. We are confident that the process leading to the elections will continue in the direction of fairness and justice.’’

