FCT begins 25m tree planting project

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has commenced its 25 million tree planting project said to be part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda in mobilising youths for economic recovery. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who used the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day commemoration to flag off the project in Abuja yesterday, called on youths of the territory to use the opportunity to beautify the city and also achieve improved and sustainable environment. While she tasked the youth and other residents to work towards protecting the environment from all destructive elements, she also noted that the youth should take skills development seriously, as it was key to reducing unemployment and poverty in the country.
Related Articles
Enugu Railway Quarters’ residents raise the alarm over harassment, extortion
Residents of Railway Quarters Enugu yesterday accused policemen from Railway Police Division in the area of constant harassment and intimidation of the residents. The residents, including a journalist with The PUNCH Newspaper, Mr. Ralph Ede alleged that three policemen from the station on Wednesday threatened to shoot them should they interfere with their duty. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC: Oshiomhole accepts sack, reels out achievements
T he immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accepted his removal, just as he has reeled out his achievements in office. Oshiomhole, who was elected into office as APC National Chairman in 2018, was last week Thursday, sacked as National Chairman. Before his ouster, he was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Twitter labels new Trump tweet ‘offensive’, hides it from public view
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had placed a warning notice on a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump for violating its policy against abusive behavior. “There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” the president’s tweet read. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)