FCT begins 25m tree planting project

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has commenced its 25 million tree planting project said to be part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda in mobilising youths for economic recovery. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who used the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day commemoration to flag off the project in Abuja yesterday, called on youths of the territory to use the opportunity to beautify the city and also achieve improved and sustainable environment. While she tasked the youth and other residents to work towards protecting the environment from all destructive elements, she also noted that the youth should take skills development seriously, as it was key to reducing unemployment and poverty in the country.

