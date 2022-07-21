FCT burst illegal Cannabis farm in Utako

The City Sanitation Squad of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday burst into a scavengers’ colony where some plants suspected to be cannabis were found.

This discovery was made when the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) continued with aggressive sanitation around Utako, Jabi Parks, Wuye District and its environs.

While the size of the suspected substance, not the farm, was made known, the exhibit was said to be handed to National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who led the operation, said it was sad that some scavengers had turned some undeveloped plots into cannabis farms.

Attah said: “We are removing Baban Bola, you could be shocked seeing matured grown cannabis. We have been seeing them regularly within the Baban Bola colonies. It is not safe for people to stay here, especially when Baban Bola takes over a large expanse of land like this.”

He said the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, who recently inspected activities around these districts, was saddened that the administration’s favourable disposition to the rule of law has been greatly abused by residents.

According to him, the sanitation would remain a priority of the administration until total sanity was restored and the environment reclaimed for better developmental projects.

