FCT communities devastated, displaced by illegal mining, Infrastructural devt –CSO, indigenes

The federal government and a Civil Society Organisation, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), have raised concerns over recent reports, which revealed that important sites belonging to original inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has been destroyed by mining activities and infrastructural development.

Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi, who spoke during a town hall meeting on the Community Development Agreements (CDA) and Validation of the Report of the Scoping Study on the Impact of Mining on the Original Inhabitants of the FCT in Abuja, lamented that many communities have been left devastated as a result of illegal mining activities by some quarry companies, and their sources of livelihood eroded due to desecration of the environment.

Nwadishi, who stressed that the project launched in January this year was aimed at promoting the cultural values and environmental rights of the original inhabitants of the FCT, disclosed that they encountered challenges, resistance and difficulties in getting certain requests attended to. According to her: “The damaging effects of mining especially quarrying by some companies have left communities devastated, means of livelihood destroyed, cultural sites desecrated, and the people dejected.

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) commissioned a Scoping Study to help the communities, mining companies and the government to further understand the challenges associated with mining and how the communities will benefit from the natural resources on their soil.

“This is why we call on the federal government to put measures in place to tackle the devastating effect of mining on the means of livelihood of the original inhabitants of the FCT. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, said that community development agreement in the sector was to ensure that the mining communities were carried along by the mining operators. Represented by Dr. Vivian Okono, Director, Mines and Environmental Compliance Department, he noted that CDA was enshrined in the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act (NMMA) 2007 to make agreements between the Mineral Title Holders and the Mining Communities mandatory. On his part, Esu Bwari, Dr. Ibrahim Yaro, disclosed that many residents in Bwari have been displaced as a result of illegal mining activities in the area.

