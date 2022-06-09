FCT: Court reverses self on tenure elongation of outgoing LG Chairmen

…orders FCT Minister to swear in new Chairmen, councillors

An Abuja High Court sitting in Kubwa Thursday reversed itself on the judgement it earlier delivered which elongated the tenure of local government chairmen and councillors in the Federal Capital Territory.

The court, however, ordered immediate swearing-in of the newly elected chairmen and their councillors.

The court has earlier on May 18 suspended the swearing in of the new elected chairmen and councillors.

However, the trial judge, Justice Ibrahim Mohammed while delivering a fresh judgment clarified that everybody is in a learning process, that persons are bound to make mistakes and also bound to make corrections.

He held hat it was very clear that some mistakes were made and a judgment was entered, which brought a lot of issues concerning the elongation of the tenure of the outgoing chairmen in the six area councils.

He further held that in his wisdom, he has vacated that first judgment that was given by him and thereby directed that the area council chairmen who were elected and issued a certificate of return that the FCT Minister should go ahead and swear them into office.

Speaking on the fresh judgement , Emmanuel Iyang, Spokesperson for Campaign Council and AMAC Chairman-Elect explained that for a while, the battle has been on, which made the Chief Judge of the FCT direct the matter back to the same court that initially issued the first judgment.

