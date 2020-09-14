FCT demolishes Abuja mega store

*Says averted collapse

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) on Monday averted possible disaster by demolishing a mega store located in Dawaki, Bwari Area Council for allegedly failing integrity test.

Department of Development Control said the twin apartment attached to the demolished building had earlier collapsed, and the owner disregarded all stop work orders.

The Director, Department of Development, Murktar Galadima, noted that the one-storey duplex already stocked with different household goods was demolished to avert disaster in the area.

He said: “We received distress calls from residents of the area that this developer had gone back to site, and it’s even selling items within the building, which if we don’t do anything very promptly, another disaster will occur.

“And that will be really unfortunate on our part, that’s why we have to be very proactive, and avert any of such unfortunate incident that may occur.”

He also added that: “They were fully notified of the exercise, because before the enforcement of today, we followed due process by conducting an integrity test on the building and the result of the test indicated that the structure failed.

