FCT election: Police relax movement restriction

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced the relaxation of restriction during today’s election holding across the six area councils. It has, therefore, enjoined law abiding residents to go abide their legitimate businesses before, during and after the poll. Saturday Telegraph reports that restriction on movement during today’s exercise, had earlier been announced.

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, reads: “The FCT Police Command has decided to relax the restriction of movement as earlier announced for the area council election schedule to take place on February 12, 2022.

“Consequently, members of the public are hereby advised to go about their normal legitimate business without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind from any quarters. “The Commissioner of Police FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday, while assuring the members of public of the provision of a water tight security before, during and after the election, urges members of the public to come out in their numbers to vote for candidates of their choice. “He also calls on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police.

 

