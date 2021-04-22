FCT elections: ADC accuses INEC of plot to disenfranchise parties

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said yesterday that the timetable and schedule of election issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils elections would disenfranchise many youths and political parties. INEC had on March 31 released its timetable for the FCT six Area Councils election, and fixed party primaries between April 1 and 24 this year, while campaigns would begin on November 14 and the final list of nominated candidates published on January 11, 2022.

But ADC in a letter to the commission wondered how an election regimen that would produce winners who were to be sworn in by May 29, 2022, should begin with an emergency primary nomination exercise. The letter, which was dated April 20, 2021, and signed by the National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, and its National Legal Adviser, Peter Iyiola Oyewole, noted that the timetable was issued almost a year before the election, contrary to the Electoral Act (2010), which provided that such announcement shall be made not later than 150 days and not earlier than 90 days to the election.

“We smell a rat on the raison d’etre for INEC’s directives for on-the-spot conduct of party primaries in April. “How can we conduct primary elections between 1st and 24th April, 2021 and parties and candidates will have to wait till November to commence campaigns in the public? “The party primaries for Anambra State governorship election, which comes up in November will be held in June even though the announcement was made three months ago by the same commission. How come this impromptu announcement and schedule of primaries in April for elections that will be held in February 2022?” the party asked.

