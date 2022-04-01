FCT-IRS, CITN partner to address Abuja tax challenges

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) yesterday said it has partnered with the Chartered institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) to address the challenges inhibiting effective tax administration in the territory. The two critical agencies made their positions known yesterday at the Taxpayer Education and Enlightenment Campaign in Abuja. Acting Executive Chairman, FCT-IRS, Mr. Haruna Abdullahi, said tax matters were very crucial to development, and the entrenching of a reliable and effective system that requires the collaboration of all relevant organisations.

Abdullahi also noted that members of the CITN were critical stakeholders needed to drive tax education in Nigeria. He used the occasion to disclose that FCTIRS had made progress in tax administration and was also focusing on personal income aspects of the employee under the Pays-As-You- Earn (PAYE) scheme, targeting about 75 per cent self-employed under direct assessment of 10 per cent and others 15 per cent, respectively. The CITN President, Chief Adesina Adebayo, who was represented by Samuel Agbeluyi, said tax enlightenment was necessary to upscale citizens’ compliance. Also speaking, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Igariwey Enwo, said the legislators were working on laws to enhance a robust tax system in the FCT. “Taxes are at the core of the relationship between the government and citizens as a civic duty, which enables the provision of critical infrastructure and services to the citizens,” he added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...