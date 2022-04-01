News

FCT-IRS, CITN partner to address Abuja tax challenges

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) yesterday said it has partnered with the Chartered institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) to address the challenges inhibiting effective tax administration in the territory. The two critical agencies made their positions known yesterday at the Taxpayer Education and Enlightenment Campaign in Abuja. Acting Executive Chairman, FCT-IRS, Mr. Haruna Abdullahi, said tax matters were very crucial to development, and the entrenching of a reliable and effective system that requires the collaboration of all relevant organisations.

Abdullahi also noted that members of the CITN were critical stakeholders needed to drive tax education in Nigeria. He used the occasion to disclose that FCTIRS had made progress in tax administration and was also focusing on personal income aspects of the employee under the Pays-As-You- Earn (PAYE) scheme, targeting about 75 per cent self-employed under direct assessment of 10 per cent and others 15 per cent, respectively. The CITN President, Chief Adesina Adebayo, who was represented by Samuel Agbeluyi, said tax enlightenment was necessary to upscale citizens’ compliance. Also speaking, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Igariwey Enwo, said the legislators were working on laws to enhance a robust tax system in the FCT. “Taxes are at the core of the relationship between the government and citizens as a civic duty, which enables the provision of critical infrastructure and services to the citizens,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

UAE backs down as FG lifts suspension on Emirates

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The United Arab Emirates has withdrawn the requirements for Rapid Antigen Testing (RDT) prior to departure of Emirates flights from Nigeria with immediate effect until such a time that the required infrastructure is made available by the Nigerian government. As a result of the withdrawal of the RDT by the UAE government, the Nigerian Civil […]
News

With A Union of Afrobeats and Hip-Hop, Lefty Wants You To Feel Inspired Always

Posted on Author Our Reporters

For many who the name and artiste, Lefty hasn’t popped up on their radar, he is an exciting talent to listen to. His debut single, “Shamanya” revelled in the laid back vibes and most particularly, Lefty’s deft ability to cook up rhymes that serenaded the beat in an elegant manner. “I got to meet Orbeat […]
News

Plateau security situation worrisome –Retired Army General, cleric

Posted on Author Musa Pam

…urges communities to defend themselves ●’It’s time for govts to wakeup’ A former Chairman of Training and Operations, at the Military Headquarters in Abuja, Brigadier Gen. John Sura (rtd), has said the security bankruptcy in Plateau State should be a wakeup call to communities under attacks to defend themselves. Sura, who stated this in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica