News

FCT minister backs Marwa on drug war

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Minster of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, has expressed his preparedness to continue to support the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its renewed war against drug abuse and trafficking of illicit substances in the country.

He reiterated this commitment during a visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) at the Agency’s Headquarters in Abuja. In remarks, Marwa thanked the minister for his unflinching support for the Agency and commended him for his good work in the nation’s capital territory.

He said the NDLEA has remained steadfast with outstanding performance in drug control efforts across the country to save the youths, families and communities from the drug scourge. “President Muhammadu Buhari has taken the lead and in our efforts to actualise the presidential mandate of eliminating the menace, we need more support from all stakeholders and every citizen,” he stated while urging the minister to give more logistics support to the agency to effectively carry out its mandate in the FCT. He said with 10% drug use prevalence in Abuja, the Agency has remained on the offensive against cartels in the capital territory with the arrest of 142 suspects; conviction of 53 offenders; 66 users counselled and rehabilitated and 760 kilograms of illicit substances seized, all within the first three months of the year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: We’ve cracks that may break up Nigeria

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

  Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has predicted that Nigeria was doomed to break-up if urgent and collective actions were not taken to mend the visible cracks on its walls, threatening to give way.   Osinbajo, who spoke at the 60th Independence Anniversary interdenominational church service held at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, yesterday, warned […]
News

Buhari’s former Aide, Wada is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari’s former Chief Press Secretary, Wada Maida, is dead. A family member, Lawal Sale Maida, confirmed his demise to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). The deceased was the former Chairman, Board of Directors of the News Agency of Nigeria. Sale Maida disclosed that his brother died on Monday, in Abuja, after […]
News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 58,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 213 official COVID-19 cases reported by Nigerian authorities on Friday took the total number of infections in the nation to 58,062. This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night. For more than five weeks, Nigeria has been reporting daily cases below 300, a fact that suggests […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica