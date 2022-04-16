FCT minister backs Marwa on drug war

Minster of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, has expressed his preparedness to continue to support the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its renewed war against drug abuse and trafficking of illicit substances in the country.

He reiterated this commitment during a visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) at the Agency’s Headquarters in Abuja. In remarks, Marwa thanked the minister for his unflinching support for the Agency and commended him for his good work in the nation’s capital territory.

He said the NDLEA has remained steadfast with outstanding performance in drug control efforts across the country to save the youths, families and communities from the drug scourge. “President Muhammadu Buhari has taken the lead and in our efforts to actualise the presidential mandate of eliminating the menace, we need more support from all stakeholders and every citizen,” he stated while urging the minister to give more logistics support to the agency to effectively carry out its mandate in the FCT. He said with 10% drug use prevalence in Abuja, the Agency has remained on the offensive against cartels in the capital territory with the arrest of 142 suspects; conviction of 53 offenders; 66 users counselled and rehabilitated and 760 kilograms of illicit substances seized, all within the first three months of the year.

