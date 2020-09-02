Metro & Crime

FCT Minister bemoans Abuja's epileptic power supply

… As FCT Permanent Secretary hands over

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello on Wednesday expressed concern over the inadequate power supply within the nation’s capital.
Bello made this known at the official handing over ceremony of the outgoing Permanent Secretary, FCT, Christian Ohaa to the new one, Mr. Olusade Adesola.
The minister, who urged the outgoing Permanent Secretary, who was redeployed to the Ministry of Power by President Muhammadu Buhari, to use his office and ensure that power infrastructure within the territory was upgraded through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).
Bello stated that: “I was pleased that you assignment is at the Ministry of Power. Because when you came in three years ago, one of the greatest challenges we were facing in the city was the issue of power. Particularly lightening up the city at night.
“Ensuring that the street lights’ network and power for them are functional. And you could remember in those days, every newspaper is now reporting Abuja is dark. But quietly we are getting over that situation.”
The outgoing Permanent Secretary, also called on the directors to support the new Permanent Secretary, adding that he had to step on toes to achieve results.

