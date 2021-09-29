FCT Minister berates stakeholders’ excuses on low revenue generation

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has charged all critical stakeholders in the internally generated revenue hub to stop giving excuses, but to up their game and rake in more revenue in the nation’s capital. FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, even boasted that with good revenue practices and diligence, Abuja can overtake Lagos and Port Harcourt in revenue generation. Bello, who spoke in Lagos yesterday during a stakeholders’ retreat on revenue generation, said FCT Administration will no longer accept excuses from those saddled with the responsibility of collection.

The Minister, who was represented by FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola also blamed lack of trust on the side of revenue collectors, as an albatross to improved revenue generation. He also challenged the Area Councils chairmen in FCT to wake-up to their responsibilities, especially in putting up strong infrastructure that would espouse improved revenue generation.

He said: “Expectations from the public are huge and we are obligated to deliver on government promises. No one is willing to accept any excuses, nor is the FCT Administration willing to entertain excuses. “We are all aware of the challenges associated with claims over rights of revenue collection in the FCT and attendant issues of multiple taxation, and this greatly impacts adversely on our ease of doing business, because it erodes confidence and builds discouragement instead of the other way round.

