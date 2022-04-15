FCT Minister hails election of Kyari as APC Deputy National Chair

Minister of the Federal Character Territory, Mohammed Bello has commended the election of Senator Abubakar Kyari, as the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Bello gave the commendation yesterday when he led a delegation of the FCT management staff to the National Secretariat of the party. Speaking to journalists after a meeting with the Deputy National Chairman, he said: “I am here leading a highpowered delegation with over 30 senior management staff from FCTA and FCDA to come and say a very big thank you to Senator Abubakar Kyari, the newly elected Deputy National Chairman of our dear party.

And we use the opportunity also to convey our deepest appreciation for the support he gave us as a management team during his duty as chairman of the FCT Senate Committee of the 9th Assembly. “And we also prayed for him that the Almighty Allah grant him success and Goodluck as he handle this very high office as Deputy National Chairman North. Senator Abubakar Kyari was the Chairman Senate Committee of FCT.”

