FCT Minister inaugurates Council officials amidst tight security

After weeks of legal fireworks, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has finally inaugurated the newly elected Chairmen and their Vices amidst tight security.

Recall that the inauguration was supposed to have taken place since May 20, but a court order stopped it. After some politicians instituted a suit, claiming that the new Electoral Act elongated the tenure of Council officers from three to four years.

However, the same court on June 10 overturned its own judgement and ordered that the new officers be sworn in.

Bello, while inaugurating the officers in the six Area Councils, urged them to give priority attention to resuscitating moribund primary health care systems at rural areas.

He also tasked them on the provision of good governance which he stated was the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate at the grassroots level.

“The time of electioneering campaign is over. Now it is time to face and focus on good governance to ensure that electorate enjoy more dividends of democracy in the territory.

“You should accord priority attention to primary health care services. I also advise you to give attention to sanitation primary education and other basic social amenities,” Bello said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...