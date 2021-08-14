Travel & Tourism

FCT minister pledges support for FTAN, donates land for Tourism House

The Minister for State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Hajia Ramatu Aliyu, has pledged the support of the ministry to the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), declaring the readiness of the ministry to partner the federation in the development and promotion of tourism in FCT. She made this pledge when she played host to the newly elected executive of the federation led by its President, Nkereuwem Onung, in her Abuja office recently.

As a first step towards this new partnership, the minister announced the donation of land to the federation for Tourism House. Addressing the minister on series of issues, Onung said FTAN was grateful to the minister for the support it has received from the ministry in the past while calling for the strengthening of the existing ties and for more collaboration with the private sector so as to engage actively in the development of some of the tourism sites within the FCT.

Onung commended the FCT Administration for the approval of the first ever Auto Sports Car Race competition and for the role it played during the first track exercise in Abuja, which he said is another positive step towards tourism promotion in FCT.

He appealed to the minister to fast track the hosting process to enable the road show take off fully as planned. He also drew the attention of the minister to the yearly Nigerian Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition, NTIFE, by FTAN while calling for the continued support from FCT in hosting the event. The president reminded the minister of the interest earlier indicated by FTAN to partner with FCT to develop some tourism sites within FCT.

Onung said it is important to create a wider tourism circuit so that when people come for business in Abuja they will have where to go for leisure and relaxation. ‘‘For the environment that we belong, there will be need for a tourism village, some land could be set aside for the private sector by the government,’’ he said. Adding that: “We could together to develop this property so that anybody who comes to Nigeria will have a feel of our tourism potentials and we believe if this is given attention, it will further promote our tourism perspective as a nation.” FTAN president also used the visit to formally request for a land from the ministry to build a Tourism House by the federation. He disclosed plan by FTAN to host a National Tourism Summit in Abuja where all stakeholders in the sector would brainstorm on the achievements, challenges and way forward for the tourism sector

