FCT Minister sacks DRTS boss

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday relieved the Director of Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Wadata Bodinga and replaced him with Dr Abdulateef Bello, the acting director, Department of State Services.

While no reason was given for Bodinga’s sacking, sources close to the office of the Minister, said the former DRTS has been falling short of expectations. The only reason given in an official statement, which announced his sacking, was that the action was taken” in order to strengthen the activities of the directorate.”

A reliable source disclosed that the Minister had warned the sacked director over several issues that border on his abysmal performance on duty, but that he never improved. It was also learnt that the return of Okada and tricycle riders to unauthorised areas without a fierce fight by the officers of DRTS, could have also contributed to his sacking.

 

Our Reporters

