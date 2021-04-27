FCT Minister seeks more public support for NYSC

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello has appealed to stakeholders to support the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in order to actualise its mandate.

This is as he stated that the NYSC scheme has been playing a pivotal role in uniting the people of the country as well as uplifting the living standard of Nigerians through its various programmes. The Minister disclosed this in Abuja during the NYSC top management meeting with representatives of state government across the federation.

The theme of the parley is “Strengthening Stakeholders’ Support for NYSC Grassroots Development Initiatives for Greater Impact.” While declaring open the session, the Minister, who was represented by the Acting Secretary, Area Council Secretariat Services, Mrs. Omolola Olanipekun commended the NYSC for its numerous contributions through corps members’ activities in the areas of health, education, general office administration, road safety campaign, infrastructural development, as well as national programmes such as national elections, population and housing enumeration, among other health interventions.

“The scheme’s contribution to the efforts to contain the COVID- 19 pandemic is still fresh in our memory. I wish to appeal to all stakeholders to continue to support the NYSC for the successful discharge of its mandate, especially through upgrading of facilities in the NYSC Orientation Camps across the federation, as well as provision of adequate security and other welfare needs for corps members,” he said.

Bello further noted that residents of FCT, like other communities across the country, benefitted tremendously from the COVID-19 safety items produced by corps members and distributed to the people during the outbreak of coronavirus. He, therefore, challenged attendees at the meeting to come up with ideas that would further enhance the success of the NYSC operations with specific feedbacks on its operations in various areas of intervention, such as the maintenance and upgrade of orientation camps, provision of corps lodges and befitting office accommodation, as well as adequate security of corps members among others. Also, on his part, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, who was represented by the Director, Human Resources Management in the ministry, Jimoh Abu, said while the Federal Government and some states were above board in the discharge of their statutory roles, others appear to be lagging behind.

The Minister commended NYSC Management for enhancing the credibility of the mobilization process, reinvigoration of the NYSC Ventures and Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programmes, among other national assignments. However, the NYSC Director- General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim disclosed that the meeting was aimed at further strengthening the NYSC’s relationship with state governments, the FCT administration, and local government areas whose roles remained critical to the smooth operations of the scheme.

The Director-General expressed gratitude to some state governments, which he noted were consistently alive to their responsibilities to the scheme, adding that the forum would review decisions made at the previous meeting, with a view to providing feedbacks on the implementation and to further strategise on the way forward. Ibrahim said: “Since the last meeting, a number of states have shown greater commitment to their statutory obligations to NYSC.

We have witnessed increased interventions in areas such as the upgrade of facilities in orientation camps, constitution of NYSC state Governing Boards and Local Government Committees, as well as payment of state allowance to corps members, among others

Like this: Like Loading...