FCT Minister shuts down Dei-Dei Market

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Mohammad Bello, has shut the Dei-Dei International Market, after a violent clash between some traders and commercial motorcyclists, which reportedly claimed five lives on Wednesday. The decision was taken after the Minister along with some top FCTA officials and heads of security agencies visited the area at midnight on Wednesday to assess the situation. Bello directed FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, Director State Security Services and other relevant security agencies to effect the order immediately.

The Minister, who commiserated with the families of the deceased and those who lost their valuables, also directed the community and the market leaders to fish out the hoodlums responsible for the crisis. He said: “The community and market leaders must fish out hoodlums and bad eggs among them, unfortunately this time around, hoodlums carry arms and they shoot innocent people. As a matter of fact, I saw four corpses; this is very sad and totally unequivocally unacceptable in Abuja.

