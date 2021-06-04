FCT Minister takes revenue collection battle to N’Assembly

The lingering revenue collection conflict between the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Area Councils has been taken to another level, as the FCT Minister yesterday in Abuja, asked members of the National Assembly to whittle down the powers of the Area Councils. It will be recalled that while the area councils asserted their constitutional rights to collect certain revenues, the FCT Administration said it would not be justifiable when they were not contributing significantly to infrastructural development. The Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, disclosed this when he addressed members of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendment. Bello, who also lamented that out of the 196 districts that made up the FCT, only 10 districts had been fully developed with infrastructure, while 12 districts partially developed with 70 districts within the federal capital city, undeveloped.
