News

FCT Minister tasks Area Council chairman on electorate’s welfare

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

…shares over N2bn to Area Councils

Abuja Area Council Chairmen has been advised to use their statutory allocations to better the lots of their electorates, knowing that the period of electioneering campaign and politicking was over. Recall that the six Area Councils in FCT had been in limbo, following some political calculations which kept the officials longer in office than they were supposed, before the new officials were inaugurated. The council’s statutory allocation was also delayed by the FCT Administration, apparently because of the fear that it might be misused by the outgoing officials.

The allocation for the month of May showed that the sum of N2,918,292,782.67 was disbursed to the six Area Councils land other stakeholders. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who presided over the 165th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), meeting through the Permanent Secretary of FCTA, Olusade Adesola, urged Chairmen of the Councils to use the locations judicially. The Minister advised both returning and new officers of the Councils to deliver dividends of democracy to grassroots people with the statutory allocations, and not give priority to party interests.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Atiku: Population of Nigeria’s unemployed youth more than 30 African countries

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said the population of Nigeria’s unemployed youth is more than the total population of about 30 other African counties. Atiku, who spoke at the launch of Abubakar Kawu Baraje Foundation, noted that according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 13.9 million youths are unemployed. “Instructively, our youth population is […]
Metro & Crime News

32 held for kidnapping, robbery in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

Police in Adamawa State have arrested 32 suspected criminals for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery in parts of the state. Parading the suspects in Yola yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, said men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested the suspects.   The commissioner said the achievement was made possible because of the support […]
News

Ondo guber: Supreme Court dismisses Jegede’s petition

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Supreme Court of Nigeria has dismissed the petition filed against the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election by Mr Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The legal firework has now ended today as the Supreme Court, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica