FCT Minister tasks Area Council chairman on electorate’s welfare

shares over N2bn to Area Councils

Abuja Area Council Chairmen has been advised to use their statutory allocations to better the lots of their electorates, knowing that the period of electioneering campaign and politicking was over. Recall that the six Area Councils in FCT had been in limbo, following some political calculations which kept the officials longer in office than they were supposed, before the new officials were inaugurated. The council’s statutory allocation was also delayed by the FCT Administration, apparently because of the fear that it might be misused by the outgoing officials.

The allocation for the month of May showed that the sum of N2,918,292,782.67 was disbursed to the six Area Councils land other stakeholders. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who presided over the 165th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), meeting through the Permanent Secretary of FCTA, Olusade Adesola, urged Chairmen of the Councils to use the locations judicially. The Minister advised both returning and new officers of the Councils to deliver dividends of democracy to grassroots people with the statutory allocations, and not give priority to party interests.

