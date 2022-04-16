News

FCT Minister tasks residents on unity, security

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Muhammad Bello has called residents of Abuja, especially Christian faithful to use the occasion of the Easter celebration to promote national unity and security. Bello in his message to residents, stated that his administration had put in stringent measures to forestall breakdown of laws and order during and after the celebration, but noted that people have the responsibility of being security conscious. He urged Christians to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ who is the essence of the celebration.

According to him, all residents need to work assiduously towards religious harmony, which he explained was key to peaceful co-existence and development. Bello said, “I ask you to continue to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence, unity and love for one another which are the ideals and principles on which the FCT is founded.”

 

