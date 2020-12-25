News

FCT Minister urges residents to celebrate Christmas safel

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, yesterday called on the residents of the nation’s capital to celebrate Christmas with the consciousness of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Bello, while also urging Christian faithful to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the abatement of the pandemic, said the lessons of the celebration should be warmly embraced.

 

He also enjoined the residents to rededicate themselves to the virtues of love and peace as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

 

According to him, “FCT was similarly founded on the principles of love for country, respect for fellow citizens and peaceful co-existence in a united Nigeria. He added; “Residents should use the occasion of Christmas to pray for the quick end of the pandemic,” he enjoined them to comply with all the guidelines on COVID-19 prevention as announced by the relevant health authorities.

 

“The basic measures, which have been proven to save lives, the Minister reminded residents, included physical distancing, hand washing, use of facemasks and avoiding large gatherings.

 

“Not to be carried away by the euphoria of the festivities and let down their guard, but to celebrate safely by obeying all the established health protocols

