FCT mulls establishment of training school for journalists

There were indications on Wednesday that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was considering the option of converting one of its abandoned broadcasting facilities at Abaji Area Council to a training centre for media practitioners.

This disclosure was made in Abuja by the Managing Director, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation Ltd, Ibrahim Damisa, during a tour of its headquarters by the FCT Ministers’ Press Corps.

Damisa, who frowned at the damaging effects of fake news on the image of the country, as being promoted by citizen journalists on social media, also urged professional media practitioners to remain distinguished and always be committed to the ethics of the profession.

He noted that management team of the station has recommended to the FCT Minister, the need to convert the station’s abandoned facilities to a training centre where media practitioners’ capacity would be built through regular training.

“We are looking at how we can use our facilities at Abaji to build capacity for journalists, if our recommendations are accepted, we shall proceed to establish a training school there,” he said.

While he attributed the rapid transformation in the station to the resolve of the Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello to revive all revenue generating agencies under his administration, he equally reiterated commitment to the welfare of staff, which he said was utmost to the sustainability of the on going transformation.

He further called on policy makers to always recognise media practitioners as well as carry them along in policies implementation.

According to him, implementation of many of government’s policies fail, when the media is not properly incorporated into the processes and also empowered to bridge the communication gap between government and the people.

