FCT not under Boko Haram siege – Police

The Nigeria Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command has debunked speculations that Abuja, the nation’s capital had come under siege in the last one week. The Joint Security Team of the Command said contrary to some publication in the social media, the Federal Capital Territory was not under the attack of Boko Haram terrorists.

Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Yusuf Mariam, described the social media publications as mischievous and targeted at creating palpable tension amongst the residents of Abuja. In a statement released to the media on behalf of the Command, Mariam assured residents of the FCT of their safety.

The police image maker said contrary to the speculations, the Heads of Security Agencies (HOSA) in the FCT held a strategic meeting on April 29, where the team resolved to tackle headlong whatever security threats that might be rearing their ugly hears around the city.

According to him, the team resolved to deploy alternative proactive crime-fighting measures within the FCT particularly in areas with challenging terrain including aggressive motorized/foot patrols.

In other words, he said, the team has adopted the use of motorcycles, horses and other technical means of gathering intelligence to checkmate criminality within the Federal Capital Territory.

“In view of the above, the Joint Security Team chaired by the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma, enjoins residents to remain calm, law-abiding and verify information before circulating such information to avoid creating panic amongst members of the public.

“On this note, the Joint Security Team wishes to reaffirm its undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property, and implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress to the police for prompt response,” he said.

It could be recalled that security was beefed up across the city last week, following reports that armed bandits and Boko Haram terrorists had arrived Niger State. Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, who broke the sad news said that Boko Haram terrorists had camped in Kaure and Shiroro Local Government Area of the state and that have hoisted their flag there.

“I am confirming that there are Boko Haram elements in Niger state, around Kaure. I just heard that they’ve already hoisted their flag in Kaure, which means they’ve taken over the territory. They’ve taken over the territory, they’ve installed their flag. I am confirming that now.

“They’ve taken over the wives of people by force. Boko Haram elements are trying to use these

