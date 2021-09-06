FCT Ohanaeze Ndigbo defies police, others, conducts elections

Caleb Onwe ABUJA

The leadership crisis rocking the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has taken a new dimension as its Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, yesterday defied police orders and other opposing stakeholders to conduct its election because no laws were breached.

Recall that the leadership crisis at the national level resulted into a division, following the January 10, 2020 elections, which made Prof. George Obiozor, a factional National President, while Mr. Chidi Ibeh, also laid claims to the same position.

At the FCT chapter, elections were long overdue, but vested interests allegedly constituted a barrier to it with both conflicting court injunctions and police harassment.

The outgoing President of the body in the FCT, Odozi Nwodozi, said there was no cogent reasons why the police would allow itself to be used as a tool in the hands of disenchanted politicians to destabilise a socio-cultural body that had not breached any laws of the land.

