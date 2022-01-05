Metro & Crime

FCT Police burst illegal mining site, nab Chinese, traditional Chief

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Wednesday said it has burst an illegal mining site in Azam village, a neighbouring community in Nassarawa State,  arresting three Chinese nationals, a traditional chief and other culprits.

A statement by the Public Relations officer of the Command, ASP Josephine Adeh, said the feat was achieved through operation “Safe G-7”, a joint security team of seven states namely; Kogi, Niger, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory.

It was learnt that activities uncovered at the illegal mining site revealed that the suspects had been collaborating with deadly bandits and terrorist group, as several ammunition were recovered, after engaging in gun duel with them.

It was also disclosed that intelligence revealed that the arrested traditional chief of the area was found to have been providing cover for the criminal elements and other illegalities taking place there.

 

