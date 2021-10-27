FCT Police Command to reinforce ban on tinted glass

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has reiterated its resolve to reinvigorate its enforcement of ban on the use of tinted glass by unauthorised persons. This was even as it paraded a 68 year old man alongside other suspects over sundry armed robbery and other criminal activities within the territory.

On the tinted glass ban, the FCT Police Commissioner, Babaji Sunday who briefed the press yesterday in Abuja said that the ban on tinted glass and covered plate numbers still exist and officers of the command will enforce it vigorously, as a measure to curb criminalities in the nation’s capital.

“I wish to reiterate the ban on the use of tinted vehicles and covered number plates within the FCT, as all violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” he said. The 68-year-old man, Abdulateef Abolade and seven others who were paraded are said to specialise in car snatching and fabrication of keys used for criminal activities.

The commissioner explained that one of the paraded suspects, Abubakar Shettima, 28, was discovered to be an expert in criminally opening people’s cars at parking lots and carting away their valuables such as laptops, tablets and bags, which he in turn sell to Adekoye Anthony, 28, and Yusuf Isa, 26. Another suspect, Brown Obijo, who was arrested by police operatives attached to FCT Police Command’s anticar section, based on a tip-off, is alleged to specialise in selling hard drugs and buying stolen vehicles. He, however, met his waterloo after buying a stolen vehicle from his friend. Babaji told reporters that, “As the Yuletide season approaches, I want to appeal to residents to be more security conscious and provide timely information in case of emergency as our emergency lines are in circulation. “In this regard, the command has massively deployed personnel to flashpoints in and around the FCT.”

