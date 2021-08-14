FCT police nab fake military officer, other criminals

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Friday paraded 32 years old man, Jack Bemdoo, for impersonating as Air Force officer, to intimidate and extort unsuspecting residents. Other suspected criminals said to have been involved in electricity installation vandalism, drug peddling, one chance armed robbery and violent cultic operations, were also paraded.

The newly posted Commissioner of Police to the Command, Babaji Sunday, who also used the occasion to brief newsmen on his agenda, said his tenure would unleash terror on all criminal elements within the nation’s capital. Sunday vowed to beef up surveillance and intelligence gathering to ensure maximum protection of lives and properties within the territory.

The suspected military impersonator was said to have been arrested at Durumi Park, with Air Force kit which he illegally acquired for his nefarious activities. Also, suspected vandals of electricity cables, Usman Abdullahi and Sanusi Adamu, were alleged to have been arrested at Shere-Mpape axis where they vandalised electricity high tension cables. Another suspect, Justice Ezeogu, who reportedly confessed to be a merchant of Indian hemp, was found with six bags of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana at Nyanya. Ndifreke Samuel said to be a member of ‘one chance’ robbery gang was said to have been arrested at Garki Area one with Toyota Corolla and a sharp knife, which he used for his criminal adventures. While Ebuba Mbami and Sunday Atu, suspected to be members of a cult group, were reportedly arrested at Gudu with some dangerous weapons.

