FCT Police nabs 3 suspects over Chef Emeka’s Murder

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday said it had arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of an Abuja popular Chef, Emeka, also known as Vincent Eluagu Chukwuemeka. A statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations officer, ASP Josephine Adeh, disclosed that an articulated investigation of the case resulted in the arrest of three suspects, namely Kingsley Obinna, 24, Musa Tanimu, 25 and Mohammed Sha’aba 26 years old. It was also revealed that fervent manhunt for the suspects was launched since August when the Chef was Murdered in his Abuja home.

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have arrested three (3) suspects in connection with the death of popular Nigerian Chef, Mr Vincent Eluagu Chukwuemeka popularly known as Chef Emeka. While assuring that the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji was committed to effective security within the territory and environs, the statement also extended a condolence message to the bereaved family.

