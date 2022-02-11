News

FCT poll: Ministers beg traders to vote APC

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Bello and his deputy, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu have appealed to traders to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s FCT Area Council election. Speaking through the Senior Special Assistance on Monitoring, Inspection and Evaluation to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who addressed United Okirika Traders Association, the ministers said the ruling party is committed to grassroots development and will do more if the candidates were given the mandate. Attah said: “We want all stakeholders to vote for the APC. The ministers have always asked us to beg all stakeholders to vote for our party’s candidates because if we are not in power we are nowhere. They appealed to all traders to vote for the APC in the election.

 

A fresh fuel scarcity has hit Kebbi State as some filling stations are now selling the product at N190 per litre. Our correspondents, who visited some filling stations along Bypass Road, learnt that the product is now being sold for N190 while many other stations were closed. Speaking with a commercial driver, Alhaji Baba Hassan, […]
Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on June 10 rule on the no case motion filed by a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN) against the N1.4 billion alleged fraud charge slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The judge fixed […]
Former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has declared that Nigeria needed Igbo Presidency more than the region itself, saying a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction which had divine approval would be realized in 2023. Ezeife, who made this known in a telephone conversation with journalists in Enugu, urged Ndigbo to adopt an optimistic […]

