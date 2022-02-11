FCT poll: Ministers beg traders to vote APC

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Bello and his deputy, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu have appealed to traders to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s FCT Area Council election. Speaking through the Senior Special Assistance on Monitoring, Inspection and Evaluation to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who addressed United Okirika Traders Association, the ministers said the ruling party is committed to grassroots development and will do more if the candidates were given the mandate. Attah said: “We want all stakeholders to vote for the APC. The ministers have always asked us to beg all stakeholders to vote for our party’s candidates because if we are not in power we are nowhere. They appealed to all traders to vote for the APC in the election.
